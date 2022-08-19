Duran Robinson from D Master’s Chop Shop and Keith Suber from PB Precision Barber Shop were giving free haircuts to children in attendance.

Duran Robinson from D Master’s Chop Shop and Keith Suber from PB Precision Barber Shop were giving free haircuts to children in attendance.

Newberry Fire Department handed out goodie bags to the children and safety information for parents.

Councilperson Jaqueline Homes, organizer of the back-to-school event, posed with members of the Newberry Police Department, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and a family attending the event.

NEWBERRY — On Friday, August 5, Newberry City Councilperson Jackie Holmes help organized the first ever Back-to-School Extravaganza, at Piedmont Technical College.

“An event that was truly intended to bring the community together for the good of the children,” said Holmes.

The event lasted the early part of the day and volunteers distributed school supplies, clothes, water bottles, free haircuts, information for parents and food for children and their families.

“For it being the first time, we had a tremendous outpouring from the community. Whether it was donations for the kids or monetary donations that help provide the food, we prepared for the kids and their families. We all have agreed to do it again next year and perhaps in partnership with the library,” said Holmes.