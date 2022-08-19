NEWBERRY — On Friday, August 5, Newberry City Councilperson Jackie Holmes help organized the first ever Back-to-School Extravaganza, at Piedmont Technical College.
“An event that was truly intended to bring the community together for the good of the children,” said Holmes.
The event lasted the early part of the day and volunteers distributed school supplies, clothes, water bottles, free haircuts, information for parents and food for children and their families.
“For it being the first time, we had a tremendous outpouring from the community. Whether it was donations for the kids or monetary donations that help provide the food, we prepared for the kids and their families. We all have agreed to do it again next year and perhaps in partnership with the library,” said Holmes.