NEWBERRY — Newberry has seen tremendous growth from a cultural and business lens in the past couple of years.

Wilson Road has been booming with new companies such as Huddle House, Popeyes, Harbor Freight and Big Lots, to name a few. However, how do these businesses end up in Newberry? Through effective city planning and increased attraction to Newberry County, new companies have chosen to house themselves in this town due to the amount of support Newberry provides to businesses.

As a new business scopes out a location, they evaluate factors such as land space, internet access and the community’s demographics, according to City of Newberry Chief Building Inspector Wayne Redfern.

A new company wanting to open in Newberry must be considered through the comprehensive plan, a formal plan effective till 2030, which documents the best strategies for effectively growing as a city, he said. This comprehensive plan highlights the current demographics, age, income range, schools and roadways. This data is then used to make recommendations on where certain businesses should be in part with the zoning ordinances. In addition to being evaluated through the comprehensive plan, a new business must follow zoning ordinances. These ordinances dictate office, commercial, industrial and other city zones to ensure that all city areas are organized systematically for effective city growth. Zoning ordinances help prevent, for example, a car wash opening near a home or a supermarket opening in the middle of a neighborhood.

Redfern said, “Newberry has been continuously growing for the past one to two years with all the incoming new business to Newberry.”

Samsung, a South Korean company, has recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in Newberry County. During Samsung’s location scoping process, they found that Newberry was a location that was beneficial for both the company and the community.

“Newberry was chosen as a location for Samsung since Newberry provides a strong community that was able to work for us as we work for them. Newberry is our long-term home because of the bond the company shares with Newberry County,” said General Counsel of Samsung, Thomas Komaromi.

The local traffic to any new store in town opens the door for other companies to evaluate Newberry’s potential, Redfern said. Other factors like housing, income and general demographics are also considered when companies research Newberry as a possible location for their business.

To further promote business to the town, the City of Newberry partners with the company Retail Strategies, which pitches Newberry to food, retail and international companies on behalf of Newberry County. The company provides data on current successful businesses in Newberry and suggests Newberry as a location for other corporate chains. Retail Strategies also researches other towns with similar size and growth as Newberry to use a model for new potential businesses in Newberry.

“In Newberry, we welcome new businesses and want to create a better place for them. Not only do we want new businesses, but we also want to make it easier to do business here. We want all the large companies here but still want to maintain our small-town charm,” said City of Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Newberry County does not get to choose what businesses come to Newberry. However, when new companies arrive, they are welcomed and supported through the help of the local community.

“Newberry, in three words, is charming, innovative, and close-knit. That’s what makes Newberry a friendly and wonderful place to be,” said City of Newberry Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker.

