Trevor Colborn and Eddie Long, at Genesis Hub, were dressed for Christmas.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association held a Christmas in July Shopping Event on Saturday, July 24. The day included food trucks, a scavenger hunt and cooling stations. The main attraction, for the event, was shopping at downtown Newberry businesses.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.