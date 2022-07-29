NEWBERRY – When times are tough and many feel a strain on their pocketbooks, older South Carolinians who are already in need of nutritious meals and the nonprofits that serve them can and do struggle to just get by.

To both assist and amplify this critical need, the Duke Energy Foundation is funding $100,000 in grants to 23 mobile feeding programs that serve more than 10,000 seniors every day across the state.

The Newberry County Council on Aging received a check for $1,700 as part of the statewide initiative to support senior meal programs in light of the rising cost of living.

These grants come at a time of great need, with many feeding programs feeling the financial double impact of recovering from the pandemic and economic uncertainties. Rising costs are challenging the daily food operations of these community organizations, and these impacts at the gas pump have led to a large number of volunteer drivers stepping down or modifying their delivery routes.

“Food insecurity is a challenge for many and directly impacts the communities we serve,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We hope this funding will fill a crucial gap while also shining a bright light on the people who do this amazing work to support our seniors each and every day.”

The grant will allow local organizations to either purchase gas cards to supplement volunteers’ costs to deliver meals, or offset the cost of paid drivers, allowing these groups to continue to feed seniors much-needed nutritious meals.