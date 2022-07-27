CHAPPELLS — On Wednesday, July 20, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville Sheriff’s Office arrested two wanted people off Catfish Cove in Chappells.

Sheriff Lee Foster advised that Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had information that a person with outstanding felony warrants was staying at a residence on Catfish Cove in Chappells and they would like to attempt service. Due to a violent arrest history of the person, several tactical officers, investigators and patrol deputies were sent to the location to take the subject into custody.

Law enforcement arrived at Catfish Cove, and after confirming the suspects’ vehicle, attempted to call the subject out of the house over a PA system for nearly two hours with no response from inside, per a release from the NCSO. Law enforcement then breached a door and started calling the subject to the door or a police K-9 would be sent in.

Once the subject heard the K-9 barking, he surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody, according to the release. Law enforcement then searched the residence for additional people and located a female hiding under a bed. She was detained and discovered to have arrest warrants from Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking methamphetamine. During the investigation of the two suspects, a stolen motorcycle motor was located that had been stolen out of Charleston.

Foster identified the subjects as 29-year-old Austin Tyler Thomason, of Piedmont. Tyler was arrested for a bench warrant trafficking methamphetamine (second offense) by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and transported back to Greenville County Detention Center. Harlie Danielle Willford, 28, was arrested for outstanding warrant in Oconee County for the offense of trafficking methamphetamine. Willford was picked up by Oconee Sheriff’s Office and transported to Oconee Detention Center.

Both suspects were considered violent and dangerous offenders for their past criminal histories of resisting arrest and possession of guns, per the release.