NEWBERRY – Another arrest has been made in the Sunday, July 10, shooting incident at Little Caesars, 1318 Wilson Road.

Davonta Shyquone Holley, 22, turned himself in to authorities on July 14, 2022, and has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, aggravated in nature, according to the City of Newberry Police Department.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this incident appears to be related an ongoing feud between rival gang members. This is still an ongoing investigation, and more charges could follow. This is all the information available currently.

As previously reported, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, was taken into custody without incident on July 12 and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

There were no injuries reported in this incident, per the Newberry Police Department.