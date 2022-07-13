NEWBERRY — Join Tom Mullikin, other dignitaries and outdoor adventure enthusiasts as the third annual statewide South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition from the mountains to the sea makes its way through Newberry.

Like the previous two SC7 expeditions beginning July 1 and ending July 31, SC7 2022 offers something for everyone. This year’s SC7 will offer numerous additional opportunities for public engagement and participation.

Thursday’s special day through the Newberry Passage takes the visitor along shaded sidewalks passing antebellum homes; Newberry College, founded in 1856; a renovated Main Street with shops, cafes, bars and ice cream parlors; and several historic buildings such as the Old Court House and the Opera House. Newberry is known as the “City of Friendly Folks” and it lives up to the name as everyone who visits is made to feel welcome.

“This year has so far been our best year and our best expedition ever,” said Mullikin. “We are hiking, rafting, kayaking, and SCUBA diving the same highways, byways, deeply forested wonderlands and beautiful rivers across South Carolina that we have every year, but there will be so much more and many exciting new surprises.”

SC7 2022 is a partnership between Global Eco Adventures and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor. The presenting sponsor for SC7 is MUSC Health.

For more information, visit southcarolina7.com or phone Michelle McCollum at 864-617-7441.