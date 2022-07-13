NEWBERRY — An arrest has been made in the Sunday, July 10, shooting incident at Little Caesars, 1318 Wilson Road, Newberry.

Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, was taken into custody without incident on July 12 and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, aggravated in nature. There were no injuries reported in this incident, per the Newberry Police Department.

Also wanted in connection with this incident is 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this incident appears to be related to an ongoing feud between the intended target and rival gang members. This is still an ongoing investigation, and more charges could follow.

Goodman added that anyone with information in this case is encouraged to use 1-888-CRIME-SC for all tips.