NEWBERRY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022. This year’s winners of the La Puerta de Esperanza Scholarship — established in 2015 by the Greenwood Community Church of the Nazarene to help Hispanic students get a college degree — are Rosangelica Nunez-Escobar of Newberry, and Jose Sanchez Martinez of Saluda.