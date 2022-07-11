NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ for the seventh consecutive year.

This distinction recognizes Newberry County Memorial Hospital as being among the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers —based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and physicians for once again achieving the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™,” said Bruce Baldwin, chief executive officer at Newberry Hospital. “Providing the best possible experience for our patients is part of the culture at Newberry Hospital. Our staff and physicians care about their community and believe in providing exceptional patient centered healthcare.”

Newberry Hospital has a robust patient satisfaction program. The patient’s perspective of their care while at Newberry Hospital is shared with all employees through the quarterly Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) report. Leadership and directors discuss the reports and delve into areas where opportunities are identified. The reports are then shared in all departments and measurable process improvement plans are put into place. Leaders and Directors meet monthly to review and discuss the plans. Newberry Hospital also has a process in place to address all direct patient concerns in a timely manner.

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions ranges from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”