NEWBERRY COUNTY — A candidate has officially been chosen to appear on the Republican ticket for the State House of Representatives, District 40 race in November, following the 2022 statewide primaries runoff.

Joe White received 1,931 votes during the election, compared to Tammy Johns who received 1,752 votes.

“I want to thank the people of South Carolina’s District 40 for believing that, we the people can. On Tuesday, we celebrated the only endorsement that matters. The voters of South Carolina’s District 40 endorsed Joe White. I will now represent you. The voices of District 40 will be heard in Columbia,” White said. “I took Wednesday off, but on Thursday, I got busy talking with our community business leaders to begin to develop a strategic plan to ensure positive, planned growth for South Carolina’s District 40. That strategic plan must include infrastructure, schools, safety and budgetary discipline. We the people of South Carolina’s District 40 are taxed too much and deserve better services from the taxes we pay. It is by God’s grace that we have been able to run this race, and it will be by His power that we will serve you. Never forget. Never ever forget, in America, we the people can. Thank you again for having confidence in me.”

Statewide, Ellen Weaver won the Republican primary for the State Superintendent of Education race with 111,643 votes. She will go on to face Democrat Lisa Ellis in November. Krystle Matthews won the Democratic Primary for the U.S. Senate race and will face incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott in November.

