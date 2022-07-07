Having a blast on Harper Street. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Having a blast on Harper Street.

<p>Many parents escorted little ones down the street.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Many parents escorted little ones down the street.

<p>Suns out, guns out.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Suns out, guns out.

<p>Some kiddos were carried during the parade.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Some kiddos were carried during the parade.

<p>There was even an RV in the Harper Street Bike Parade!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

There was even an RV in the Harper Street Bike Parade!

<p>Stopping to wave.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Stopping to wave.

<p>The first little rider arrives on Harper Street!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

The first little rider arrives on Harper Street!

<p>Making his way down the street with his bike.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Making his way down the street with his bike.

<p>Having a blast!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Having a blast!

<p>Participants got creative with their outfits.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Participants got creative with their outfits.

<p>Riding through.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Riding through.

<p>Enjoying the the Harper Street Parade.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Enjoying the the Harper Street Parade.

<p>This Harper Street Bike Parade participant wore a festive tutu.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

This Harper Street Bike Parade participant wore a festive tutu.

<p>The crowd prepares.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

The crowd prepares.

<p>Sheriff Lee Foster leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Sheriff Lee Foster leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

<p>Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and family ride in the parade.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and family ride in the parade.

<p>Families walking together.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Families walking together.

<p>Getting this party started!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Getting this party started!

<p>Bikers coming through.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Bikers coming through.

<p>The parade begins.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

The parade begins.

<p>Walk or ride, all participants are welcome.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Walk or ride, all participants are welcome.

<p>Elvis!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Elvis!

<p>Headed down the parade route on a skateboard.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Headed down the parade route on a skateboard.

<p>Yes, that golf cart is wearing a cowboy hat.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Yes, that golf cart is wearing a cowboy hat.

<p>Flags are decked out on this bike.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Flags are decked out on this bike.

<p>Hey look, a tractor.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Hey look, a tractor.

<p>A very unique look for the parade.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

A very unique look for the parade.

<p>Waving to the crowd.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Waving to the crowd.

<p>Riding out with the American spirit.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Riding out with the American spirit.

<p>Stopping to say hello.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Stopping to say hello.

<p>Merica!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Merica!

<p>One of the youngest participants in the parade rode in style.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

One of the youngest participants in the parade rode in style.

<p>Joy Ride LLC give a few folks a ride.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Joy Ride LLC give a few folks a ride.

<p>And the water fun begins!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

And the water fun begins!

<p>Riding with a stylish helmet.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Riding with a stylish helmet.

<p>County Administrator Christopher Inglese and his wife walk in the parade.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

County Administrator Christopher Inglese and his wife walk in the parade.

<p>That’s one decorated bike.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

That’s one decorated bike.

<p>Children gather together to enjoy the spray.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Children gather together to enjoy the spray.

<p>Parents carrying their children to enjoy the water.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Parents carrying their children to enjoy the water.

<p>The City of Newberry Fire Department spray the crowd from above.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

The City of Newberry Fire Department spray the crowd from above.

<p>Fun times on Harper Street!</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Fun times on Harper Street!

