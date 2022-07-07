The City of Newberry Fire Department spray the crowd from above.

Parents carrying their children to enjoy the water.

Children gather together to enjoy the spray.

County Administrator Christopher Inglese and his wife walk in the parade.

And the water fun begins!

One of the youngest participants in the parade rode in style.

Stopping to say hello.

Riding out with the American spirit.

Waving to the crowd.

A very unique look for the parade.

Flags are decked out on this bike.

Yes, that golf cart is wearing a cowboy hat.

Headed down the parade route on a skateboard.

Walk or ride, all participants are welcome.

Getting this party started!

Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and family ride in the parade.

Sheriff Lee Foster leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Enjoying the the Harper Street Parade.

Participants got creative with their outfits.

Making his way down the street with his bike.

The first little rider arrives on Harper Street!

There was even an RV in the Harper Street Bike Parade!

Some kiddos were carried during the parade.

Suns out, guns out.

Many parents escorted little ones down the street.

The crowd prepares.

This Harper Street Bike Parade participant wore a festive tutu.

Riding with a stylish helmet.

Joy Ride LLC give a few folks a ride.

Families walking together.

Stopping to wave.

Riding through.

Having a blast on Harper Street.

Hey look, a tractor.

That’s one decorated bike.

Elvis!

Having a blast!

The parade begins.

Merica!

Fun times on Harper Street!

Bikers coming through.

The first little rider arrives on Harper Street!