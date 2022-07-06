PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating a jet ski related death that occurred in the afternoon on July 02, 2022.

The call was received at approximately 2:30 p.m. The incident occurred on Lake Murray near Dreher Island, in the Prosperity area of Newberry County.

Coroner Laura Kneece has identified, Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, as the decedent. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.