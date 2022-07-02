NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23.

“Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”

Senn continued to discuss the long history of the department, including that the the Newberry Opera House was designed, in part, to house the fire department, and the first floor, where the lobby is now, was the home for the fire department for many years.

“Later, this (Firehouse Conference Center) firehouse was built and housed the fire department for decades. I’m glad we’re holding the ceremony here today for the history — and for this good air conditioning,” Senn said. “The most important part of the fire department’s history is its people, the generations of Newberry firefighters who have bravely and effectively served the citizens of Newberry. The excellence and great tradition of the Newberry Fire Department continues today.”

Since 1905, there have only been nine chiefs, according to Senn.

• Henry Burton Wells.

• Robert Herman Wright.

• Samson Doria Beam.

• Dave Laird.

• Otis Whitaker.

• Ed Hazel.

• Lewis Lee.

• Joe Palmer.

• Keith Minick.

“Each of those chiefs were outstanding leaders and were highly respected in Newberry and beyond. Today, taking the Oath of Office as Chief of the Newberry Fire Department, Gene Shealy, an outstanding leader and highly respected in the Newberry community and beyond. Chief Shealy, Newberry City Council knows you will do an outstanding job. Know that we look forward to supporting you,” Senn said.

City Manager Matt DeWitt gave a little background on Shealy’s history with the City of Newberry and the easy decision to name him chief.

“Chief Shealy began his fire service career in 2005 with the Newberry City Fire Department as a recruit firefighter. He was promoted to senior engineer in 2008, lieutenant in 2012, and in 2014, he was promoted to captain over recruitment and retention. Chief Shealy’s previous experiences have allowed him to work heavily with recruiting, mentoring, and training new members of the fire service for the City of Newberry and County of Newberry as well as assisting in instructing the skills portion of the Firefighter I and Firefighter II programs at the Newberry County Career Center. He also oversaw the Newberry Junior Firefighters program which brought in young men and women from various areas of the state,” DeWitt said. “Chief Shealy has been an instructor with the South Carolina Fire Academy since 2014 and has provided training for firefighters throughout Newberry County and the state of South Carolina. He has served on the South Carolina Firefighters Association Advisory, Finance, and Recruitment and Retention committees; he currently serves on the Bylaws Committee. Chief Shealy was recently recognized as an honorary inductee into the National Technical Honor Society for his work with the Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification program at Newberry County Career Center.”

DeWitt added that the City of Newberry is excited for what the future holds for the Newberry Fire Department and to see Shealy’s vision continue to push forward fire service in Newberry.

After he was sworn in by Judge Frank Partridge, Shealy gave a few words of thanks.

“I stand before you today humbled and honored to be your fire chief. First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, through whom all things are possible. I want to thank my mom and dad, sister, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews for their support through my career,” he said. “A special thank you to my beautiful wife, Jessica, who is my rock — I could not take on this world without you. I want to thank my most beautiful little girl, Aly, who reminds me daily what this world truly should be about. That is love and happiness and she displays both every day.”

Shealy also took a moment to thank retired fire chief, Keith Minick, for his 30 years of dedicated service, especially his 14 years as chief and the last eight years that he spent working with him.

“I want to thank three captains who greatly impacted my career; Captain Tim Swygert, Captain Blake Davis and Captain Burt Mohler. I spent my first seven years working with and for these gentlemen. I’m most thankful for their continued friendship and brotherhood. Thank you for all your guidance and instruction over the years,” Shealy said. “I want to also thank Chief Joe Palmer, who hired me as a firefighter 17 years ago.”

Shealy ended by saying the City of Newberry Fire Department is rich in tradition, progression and history.

“No matter where you travel in the fire service, people know Newberry Fire Department. This is not by accident, this fire department has a legacy of strong leadership and courageous firefighters. This standard stands as strong today as it ever has. Thank you for allowing me to be the chief of the strongest command staff and most courageous, compassionate and professional firefighters this state has to offer,” he said. “God bless our city and God bless Newberry Fire Department.”

