NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Law Enforcement Fourth of July Fireworks display will be on July 4 at the Newberry High School football stadium.

“We are doing the fireworks again this year. It will be on the school district property. The stadium is not available, but people can watch from the school grounds and properties/parking lots surrounding,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

WKDK (1240 AM or 101.7 FM) will provide music from their mobile jukebox and an on-air soundtrack for the fireworks. The show is scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes after dark, between 9-9:30 p.m.

“If weather is moving in, we may shoot earlier,” said Foster.

Due to rising costs to put on the annual show, Foster mentioned than any person or business wishing to donate to the shows’ expenses can do so at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. 550 Wilson Road in Newberry.

Foster said to watch the show, spectators can park at the school property around the stadium and any properties that allow parking on S.C. Highway 219 are the best locations to observe.

Please note that certain areas will be roped off as a “fallout” zone. Most of those locations are on school district properties.