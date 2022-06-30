NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is happening in downtown Newberry, this Friday.

The July 1 the event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature WKDK’s Rolling Radio Show.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event on the first Friday of the month. Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows pedestrians to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district. Visitors can enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. All cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the end of September, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).