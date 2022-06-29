SOUTH CAROLINA — The S.C. Stay Plus program is a rental and utility assistance program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, that launched in May 2021 to assist those who are experiencing financial hardships and housing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 global health emergency.

Lucy Sanchez, of S.C. Stay, will be at the Hal Kohn Memorial Library in Newberry Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, July 1, 10a.m.-6 p.m. for those needing assistance or seeking information about the program.

The program can help impacted households get back on track by providing up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance, dating back to March 13, 2020; up to three months of future rent to stabilize those with housing insecurity; and cover other housing costs (including moving expenses, motel/hotel stays, storage costs and security deposits) for those who have been displaced because of the pandemic.

S.C. Housing recently relaxed its documentation requirements for applications, including allowing residents in 196 ZIP codes to simply self-attest to their income rather than provide documentation. More information can be found online at schousing.com.