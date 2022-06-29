NEWBERRY — Changes are coming to the staff at The Newberry Observer. Editor Andrew Wigger is being promoted to the publisher role effective today, June 29.

“I am immensely honored to accept the role of publisher at The Newberry Observer. I have been with the paper, and the community, for the past eight years. I have learned a lot during that time, and am continuing to learn,” Wigger said. “During my time at the paper, I have worked to become an active member of the community and will continue to do so. I look forward to continuing what Andy started and help grow the newspaper and to provide the news and content you will not see anywhere else.”

“I would also like to take a moment to thank Champion Media for putting their faith in me to lead The Newberry Observer. Also, I would be like to take a moment to thank Andy for all the support he has given me during his time as publisher, I have very large shoes to fill,” Wigger added.

Wigger started at The Observer in July of 2014 and has moved up the ranks from reporter to editor and now publisher.

Wigger’s promotion comes as current publisher, Andy Husk, is stepping down to relocate to Omaha, Neb.

As publisher, day-to-day duties will include oversight of advertising and circulation as well as continued editorial duties. In the past five years, the publisher of The Observer has become a position in which one must be in tune with the community and be comfortable with the digital world and all aspects of social media, as well.

“I feel that Andrew’s growth as a leader in social media across Champion Media’s papers demonstrate the important role he will fill at The Observer,” said Husk.

“I am leaving the paper in capable hands” said Husk, “Andrew has taken strides to learn how to be involved in the business community in Newberry. His commitment to local news and keeping the county informed are an asset to The Observer and local news in the region.”

“We are moving to Omaha to be closer to family, currently to see the kids’ grandparents we have to plan a two-day trip, being back in Nebraska most of the family will be within a two-hour drive,” said Husk, “I look forward to whatever challenges await in Omaha.”

Husk and his spouse, Laura Roost, have two children ages two and three, Roost has accepted a position at Creighton University in the political science department for the 2022-23 academic year.

In other staffing updates, Dylan Francis has also joined The Observer, he will serve as the multimedia sales representative. Francis is a 2020 graduate of Newberry College, and resides in Newberry.