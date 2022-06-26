NEWBERRY COUNTY — With a 15.69% turnout during the Tuesday, June 14, statewide primary in Newberry County, one local race saw a winner while another requires a runoff.

The Republican State House of Representatives District 40 will have a runoff between Joe White (1,661 votes, 46.14%) and Tammy Johns (1,092 votes, 30.33%) on Tuesday, June 28.

“Running a political campaign for the first time ever has been a thrilling experience. To enter a race against an incumbent and the establishment’s candidate selected to defeat that incumbent, looked like an improbable task. Now that we have won an overwhelming victory in the primary, I will continue to work just as hard to score that winning touchdown for us on June 28,” said White. “It is important to remember that if you voted in the primary on June 14, you must vote again now. If you forgot to vote on June 14, you can still vote early on June 22, 23 or 24 at the Newberry County Election Commission office, or at your precinct voting spot on June 28. I will continue to believe that we the people can.”

“I am honored and humbled to make the runoff. I am eager to serve the citizens of District 40,” said Johns. “One of my top priorities is education, I will support our teachers and seek opportunities to improve our education system. I will work hard to protect our first responders. I will fight to improve infrastructure throughout District 40, especially our roads. I look forward to serving as the next South Carolina House Representative for District 40, and serving you. Thank you for your support.”

Incumbent Rick Martin received 847 votes (23.53%) during the day.

“As you may have heard, last night we came up short. As heartbreaking as this is, I am humbled by the support you’ve shown me and my family. At the end of the day, each one of your 847 votes and your countless prayers mean more to me than I can put into words. You stuck with me, through thick and thin, and I am eternally grateful to each of you. I am still your state representative until November, and I am still here, working for you, as I always have. After my term ends, I will return full-time to my family and my business as George Washington did and as all elected officials should. Serving you in the South Carolina House has been the honor of my life, and I’ve tried to do my very best for you with the opportunity you’ve given me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Rick Marin posted to Facebook the next day.

Whomever wins the runoff next Tuesday will then go on the November ballot; however, there is not a Democrat challenger.

For the Newberry County Council District 3 Republican primary, Karl Sease was victorious with 351 votes (73.28%), he defeated John Shell who received 128 votes (27.06%).

“I am grateful for the overwhelming show of support in the primary election. I think that residents of District 3 want solid conservative leadership for the challenges our county will face in the next several years. I look forward to working hard and running a grassroots campaign over the summer and fall to earn voters support in November,” Sease said.

Sease will appear on the November ballot, along with Democrat incumbent, Henry Livingston.

As for the statewide elections, for governor, Governor Henry McMaster (R) won with 83.30%, on the Democrat side, Joe Cunningham won with 56.49% of the vote. They will now face each other during the November election.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond (R) won with 75.12% of the vote and will face Rosemound Peggy Butler (D), who ran unopposed on the Democrat side, during the November election.

Attorney General Alan Wilson (R) won with 65.71% of the vote and does not face opposition during the November election.

In the state superintendent of education race, Lisa Ellis won the Democrat race with 50.11% of the vote. On the Republican side, there will be a runoff between Kathy Maness (30.54%) and Ellen Weaver (23.34%).

Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers (R) won with 59.22% of the vote.

On the Democrat side for U.S. Senate, there will be a runoff between Catherine Fleming Bruce (34.69%) and Krystle Matthews (33.24%).

The runoff is set for June 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to scvotes.gov, voters who voted in the June 14 Statewide Primary are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff. Voters who did not vote on June 14 can choose to vote in either party’s runoff. The early voting period will be Wednesday, June 22, until Friday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information for Newberry County voting, call Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections at 803-321-2122.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.