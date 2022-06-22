NEWBERRY — Following a paid advertisement and a press release sent out by Tammy Johns for State House, Rep. Rick Martin has announced that he has not and is not endorsing a candidate.

In a statement made to The Observer he said, “I have not endorsed anyone in the runoff for State House District 40. I am sitting this one out and letting the people decide.”

He also posted on Facebook the following, “Ladies and gentlemen, there is an article and an ad in the newspaper that says I have endorsed one of my opponents in the runoff for State House District 40. Someone else’s words have been put into my mouth. Let me make myself clear: I have not endorsed anyone in this runoff, and I do not intend to. This is for the people of District 40 to decide, not me.”