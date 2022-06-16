NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department is investigating a shooting incident today (Wednesday, June 16).

Per an emailed statement from Police Chief Kevin Goodman: Newberry Police are just clearing from a shooting incident on Wilson Road.

“It was reported that a cream/brown colored vehicle was being followed by a dark colored vehicle. Someone from the dark colored vehicle was shooting at the cream-colored vehicle. This took place in front of Enterprise (2051 Wilson Road). The vehicles were driving in the direction of Clinton, headed out of Newberry. No property damage reported, no injuries reported. No other information is known at this time,” according to the email release.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime may contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.