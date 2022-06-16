NEWBERRY — A free college and job fair aimed at teenagers will be held Saturday during the Juneteenth festival at the Firehouse Conference Center in downtown Newberry from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Colleges attending will include Newberry College, South Carolina State University, Piedmont Tech, Presbyterian College and others. Companies seeking part-time or seasonal help, such as fast-food restaurants and landscaping companies, will be part of the job fair.

The fair is the idea of Jarious Singley, a graduate of Newberry High and currently a student at Newberry College. Singley launched this initiative in response to recent acts of violence in Newberry.

“I knew it was time for a change from our younger people in Newberry,” Singley said. “We keep getting the same results and continuously try to fix it with the same solution. All it takes is a brave few to make an impact, and hopefully I can be a leader who sets the tone for change.”

The fair is free and is only half a block from the festivities at Memorial Park.

Also sponsoring the fair is the Newberry Juneteenth Committee and the City of Newberry.

“I’m really proud of Jarious for creating the college and job fair,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “I have known Jarious since coaching him in youth basketball at the YMCA, and he’s always had a lot of energy. This is an impressive way for him to help young people in the Newberry community.”

“We invite young people and parents to stop by during Juneteenth to get information on various colleges and to look at job opportunities. We’re excited about this addition to Juneteenth,” said Newberry City Councilperson Jackie Holmes.