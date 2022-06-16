PROSPERITY — This Saturday, June 18, there will be an inaugural Juneteenth event held in the Historic Langford Street Community (Pender Ridge) in the Town of Prosperity at 4 p.m.

“This will be the inaugural Juneteenth event in Prosperity, we will bring the community together. This is a small community, but a lot of people and it gives us an opportunity to come together,” said Angela Baxter, one of the event organizers.

El Murray Bookman, who came up with the idea to have the Prosperity Juneteenth event, said they wanted to inform people of the importance and significance of Juneteenth.

“There are so many people who just don’t know what it is all about and I thought people needed to know and I thought this would be a good way to let people know,” he said. “Although Newberry is having a celebration, this is after. Think of it as a continuation of the Newberry Juneteenth celebration.”

Baxter added that this event will allow local youth to have a place where they can learn and have an opportunity to express themselves.

“Young people will be able to do activities to help them enjoy themselves,” she said.

According to History.com, Juneteenth (short for June nineteenth) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

One significant aspect of the location of this event, according to Bookman, is that the land was property given to former slaves from a plantation in that location. He also said it is the oldest African American community in Prosperity.

During the event, there will be plenty of activities to participate in.

In terms of food, Baxter said they will have a variety that includes, but is not limited to, Southern cuisine, BBQ, Jamaican cuisine, fair food and different types of treats.

The event will also include local DJs, praise dancing, crafts fair and special guest speakers, local churches will also participate in various ways.

“The elder of the Newberry District of the AME Church (Dr. M. Charmaine Ragin) will be one of our speakers. We will also have speakers talking about educational opportunities, speakers talking about the history of Juneteenth. The police chief (Wesley Palmore) will be speaking about conflict resolution and crime prevention, gun violence,” Bookman said.

There will also be a battle of the DJs, Bookman said they will have four DJs representing four different areas of music (Latin, Old School R&B, Modern R&B and Blues).

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red, which is the Juneteenth color according to Bookman. He also said those in attendance are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas.

“We are trying to bridge the gap, bring people together, Baxter said.

The Prosperity Juneteenth event will begin at 4 p.m., which is when the Newberry Juneteenth event will end, and will last until dark. Bookman said they view their event as a continuation and encourage people to go to both events as a full day of fun. He also said there will be signs informing people where to go.

