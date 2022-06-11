NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, June 14, voters in District 3 will have a chance to pick a Republican candidate for Newberry County Council in the Republican Primary.

Karl Sease, of Broad River Road, Pomaria and John Shell, of Shell Lane, Pomaria, are running for the nomination.

The winner of this race will appear on the November ballot against Democrat incumbent, Henry Livingston.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or paper copy. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation. The responses are in alphabetic order by last name.

1. What will your top priority be as the District 3 County Council representative?

Sease: “A top priority will be to put together a comprehensive plan in place that addresses our growing infrastructure needs as well as our water and sewer needs. I also want to grow our economy and create good high-paying jobs by recruiting industry into our county.”

Shell: “To work with my constituents and work towards solutions that would benefit them and the county.”

2. What type of growth would you like to see in Newberry County in the next four years?

Sease: “The recent census showed that Newberry County did not experience much growth in the last ten years. I would work to see more residents moving here, but only if we can adequately handle the new homes and subdivisions.”

Shell: “Growth does not need to be new industry or business. I would like to see all, business and industry big and small to grow. If the county can help with vocational training and tech school training, to help supply qualified people to fill their needs.”

3. Do you feel there are any local budget or tax policies that should be addressed?

Sease: “First of all, I want to make sure our taxes remain low by controlling spending and making government run more efficiently. I also want to make sure our budget process is totally transparent and open to the public.”

Shell: “No one wants their taxes raised. And everyone wants their special interest taken care of, roads etc. In our current economic slump. we need to learn to think outside the box. Learn to address needs and not wants.”

Brief Personal Statement:

Sease: “I love Newberry County and I want to work to make it a better place in which to live, work, raise a family and do business. I also will work to support our law enforcement community and our local small businesses, both vital for a safe and thriving county.”

Shell: “I will hold to my Christian values, and respect everyone’s life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Then Newberry County can grow and thrive.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.