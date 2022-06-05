NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two hundred fifty-one go-getters, risk-takers, empaths, dreamers and leaders graduated from Piedmont Technical College (PTC) on May 5.

Among them was a sous chef who had enrolled and dropped out of college multiple times over two decades as work, marriage and parenting three children took center stage. Not only did he finally earn his degree but, in addition to serving as a PTC Presidential Ambassador, he was invited to serve as a commencement speaker.

“College had become a distant memory and a lost dream,” Quenton Garrett told those in attendance for the morning ceremony at the Medford Family Event Center. At the urging of a respected relative, he returned yet again to college.

“I enrolled in mechanical engineering technology. My professors were all so helpful, and I felt that my success was their main priority. Everyone I’ve encountered who works at Piedmont Tech seems to have the students’ best interest at heart,” he said.

Garrett plans to continue his educational journey by pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the college’s bridge program with S.C. State University.

“I would like to say to people like me who have fears about returning to school, just know it is possible with a little work and help from your family and friends,” he said.

Ashley Smith, a dual enrollment student from McCormick High School, who was collecting both her associate in arts degree along with her high school diploma, was the student speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Like Garrett, she served as a PTC Presidential Ambassador.

“This year, I have participated in several events for the Presidential Ambassador program and, now here I am speaking in front of a crowd of people at Piedmont Tech,” she said. “I would have never expected this experience in a million years. I never thought I would join an organization, create a family here, and even be conquering my fear of public speaking. I am here to say that anything is possible.”

Smith noted that her experience at PTC prepared her well to transition to a four-year university. She plans to begin at the University of South Carolina this fall and to major in marketing.

“I would like to say thank you to the entire faculty and staff of Piedmont Tech for creating an amazing environment and calming atmosphere for not only me but for every one of us,” she said.

Speaking at both ceremonies, John Paguntalan, Ph.D., of Self Regional Healthcare, encouraged the graduates to always do their very best, and success will follow. He should know. He began his education at PTC decades ago, earning an associate degree in nursing. He went on to earn his bachelor’s in nursing from Lander University, a master’s in nursing from Clemson University, and ultimately his Ph.D. in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. An award-winning caregiver, Paguntalan developed the Rapid Response Team at Self and is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Association of Critical Care Nurses. He currently works at Advanced Cardiology Associates at Self.

“I feel fortunate to work in an organization that has supported not only my educational endeavors but also my professional growth. At Self Regional, I’ve had the opportunity to hold various roles over the years — working as a bedside nurse, a clinical educator, and as a nurse practitioner,” he said. “I also feel grateful for the opportunity to serve in quality management and lead the implementation of hospital-wide LEAN projects to improve patient care and safety.”

In closing, Paguntalan shared some sage advice with the graduates.

“If you want to make your mark, stamp your work with excellence and let your work speak for itself,” he said. “If you are doing something, don’t just do it to finish it. Try your best to do it well. Excellence doesn’t mean perfect. Excellence is the end result of always trying to do better.”