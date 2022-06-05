NEWBERRY — With little fanfare, a community institution has ended a 70-year run. Quality Shoe Repair, also known as Cato’s, closed on Saturday, May 21.

Cato Coleman Sr., opened the business in the early 1950s on Nance Street after learning the cobbler’s trade while living in New Jersey. He relocated the business to McKibbon Street in the early 1960s and kept it open until his death at the age of 92 in 2012. His nephew, David Abrams, took over.

Abrams said that, as a teen, he spent many hours in the shop and learned the basics of shoe repair from his uncle. He went on to a career in education but, retired when Coleman fell ill so was available to continue the business.

Abrams spent the final day greeting customers who were picking up their shoes and reflecting on the history of the shop. He remembers the move from Nance Street and how they had to take the heavy iron machinery of the cobbler’s trade, one piece weighing over a ton, to the new location. He remembers how the shop was once a gathering place for people to swap stories and tell tales. Some would bring instruments and play music. Coleman was always at the center, a cigar planted in his mouth except when he removed it to play his harmonica.

When the business opened in the early 1950s, it was part of what is known as the Back Streets where many Black-owned businesses operated. From the 1920s into the 1970s, Friend Street from Caldwell to Nance, McKibben Street from Friend to Main, and Nance Street from Friend to Main featured cafes, barber shops, a fish market, a pool hall, a dry cleaners and a drug store, along with a doctor’s office, a dental office, and two funeral homes.

Gloria Glasgow wrote a column about this area for the January 2021 Observer. Her family operated a café on McKibbon, in a building that used to stand in the lot next to Quality Shoe Repair and she remembers the sense of community and pride that characterized the area.

Abrams was philosophical about the closing. He realized his store represented the last surviving business from the Back Streets era, but he thought it was time to shut down. People and shoes have changed, he said. Many wear shoes that are inexpensive so when they wear out, they throw them away and buy new ones. Many wear sneakers most of the time. So, there is not a steady demand for new soles or new heels and thus not enough business to stay open. He doesn’t own the building and thus doesn’t know what will happen next.

For now, the sign above the door will continue to say “Quality Shoe Repair – Founded by the late Cato Coleman, Sr.”