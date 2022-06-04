Newberry — The Newberry Museum announced Steven Knapp as their new executive director. Steven began his new position as the Executive Director on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Knapp is the former executive director of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, Virginia and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Mississippi State University. In the course of his academic and museum paths, he has become proficient with public speaking, writing, coordinating volunteers, managing social media and a deep understanding of what it takes to make a museum work.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to be a part of the Newberry Museum and the Newberry community,” said Steven Knapp, executive director of The Newberry Museum