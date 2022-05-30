NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry and the Newberry Opera House honored approximately 175 third through fifth grade students at Academic All Star Night Wednesday, May 18, at the Opera House.

Students who were honor roll students the majority of the school year at Boundary Street, Gallman, Newberry Elementary, Newberry Academy and Reuben were honored with the presentation of a certificate on the stage of the Opera House. Mayor Foster Senn and Councilman Lemont Glasgow congratulated the students on their accomplishments and encouraged them to “dream big.”

The Academic All Stars also were honored with an ice cream celebration at Memorial Park, catered by Laila’s Place Café and Bakery.