NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) already has offered no cost for tuition and fees for spring and summer 2022. Now, the college is extending that option for students who enroll this fall.

“We want our students to see their tuition balance covered for as long as we can secure funding to sustain it,” said PTC President Hope E. Rivers, Ph.D. “Many students benefitting from this option have been readmitted students who came back to college to resume their education after it was interrupted by cost or other life issues. The college has seen an incredible 80% increase in readmitted students. The No Cost Option is perhaps the strongest way Piedmont Tech degrees and certifications can be accessible to the entire community.”

All South Carolina residents are eligible for the No Cost Option. To qualify, they must apply to PTC, complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and provide required documentation to support their application.

PTC is able to offer this option because of additional state, federal, county, PTC Foundation, and community funding. As such, the No Cost Option is available only for a limited time. Those with a desire to start or continue their college education should act now, because this option is not guaranteed beyond the fall semester.

For more information, visit www.ptc.edu/free.