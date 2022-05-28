Members of the Bluford family in attendance were (in no particular order): Bennie Bluford, Isaac Prioleau, Sarah Bluford Prioleau, Clarence Bluford, Farrie Bluford, Tia Devette, Jason Devette, Zavier Devette, Laila Devette and Ben Devette.

NEWBERRY — Ahead of the celebration of National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day 2022, the City and County of Newberry recognized seven law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and added Officer Henry Bluford to the list.

Dates of the incidents ranged from 1874 to 1989, names of the officers were read by current chiefs of departments and a bell was tolled in their memory.

Remarkable in this year’s memorial was the recent discovery of Bluford’s death in 1874. Newberry historian John Favors, with The Newberry Museum, brought to light Bluford’s story before Newberry City Council back in March and proper recognition of the officer was deemed appropriate by council and law enforcement.

In Newberry’s Memorial Park on May 9, family of Bluford, community members and officials gathered in respect of the memory of the earliest known death of a law enforcement officer in Newberry County.

As previously reported by The Observer, Bluford, a Black officer, was found to have been shot following a circus parade in downtown Newberry on October 19, 1874. He was part of a small police force attempting to disperse a crowd near Main and McKibben Streets. While attempting to make an arrest, Bluford was shot by James Pinkney Hardy, a white resident.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn was the emcee for the event and recognized members of the Bluford family in attendance and local law enforcement, including Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair, Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore and director for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Jackie Swindler.

Pierre Harris and Matt Hamilton of Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians performed “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” prior to remarks and the reading of names.

“Last fall, reading some old Newberry County quarterly bulletins we ran across an incident that occurred some 148 years ago, in downtown Newberry near this intersection of Main and Nance.” said Favors. “A Newberry Police Officer named Henry Bluford lost his life during a civil disturbance in 1874. Prior to this discovery, there were seven Newberry County Law Enforcement Officers known to have died in the line of duty.”

Favors recapitulated the situation of the day in 1874 where high unemployment and racial tensions were temporarily put on hold by the circus parade in celebration before descending into chaos and unrest, resulting in Bluford’s death. At the time, the Newberry Police Department consisted of only five members, though they were likely assisted by others during large events.

Following discovery of Bluford’s story, work was done by researchers to have Bluford added to state and national memorials. His name will be added to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia on July 27, and was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial on May 13.

Following the ceremony, Goodman offered his thanks to John Favors and The Newberry Museum for their research of Newberry police history and making sure Bluford’s ultimate sacrifice was documented. Goodman also thanked Senn for recognizing the importance of Bluford’s service.

“Thank you to our community for your support in good and not so good times. Thank you for believing in us to do our best in all situations. We thank you for understanding it takes a village to keep this community safe and thriving. Thank you to the Bluford family that was able to make it out today to help honor Officer Henry Bluford.” Goodman said.

Also as part of the ceremonies of the week, Newberry County Council updated a resolution honoring officers who have lost their lives in Newberry County as part of Bluford’s recognition. Other officers in the resolution who have lost their life in Newberry County are:

• Lucius M. Player, 1926, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

• Walter T. Longshore, 1933, Newberry Health Officer.

• G. Forest Krell, 1939, Newberry Police Department.

• William Earl Evans, 1945, Whitmire Police Department.

• Robert R. Gilliam, 1945, Whitmire Police Department.

• J.D. Livingston, 1947, Newberry Police Department

• Lawrence W. Bragg III, 1989, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Also recognized with a moment of silence during the ceremony were Janna Longshore, master deputy of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, who passed away April 26, and Cayce police officer Roy Andrew Barr who was killed in the line of duty April 24.

