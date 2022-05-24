NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry has selected four area students to participate in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program.

Nationally, RYLA is an intensive leadership program for young people ages 14-30. Organized by Rotary clubs, districts, or multi-districts, RYLA allows participants to learn new skills through civic engagement and personal and professional development opportunities.

One student was selected from each area high school. LaDaisha Piotrowski from Newberry High School, Kendellin Haltiwanger from Mid-Carolina High School, Amelia Bruyere from Whitmire Community School and Jay Alford from Newberry Academy will represent Newberry’s local schools at RYLA.

This is the 38th year Erskine College has hosted RYLA for Western South Carolina Rotary District 7750. The event will be held June 5-11 and is a week-long motivational, leadership training, and free enterprise seminar for rising high school juniors and seniors.

Each delegate will receive a $5,000 per year RYLA Scholarship at Erskine College upon acceptance, as well, renewable for up to four years.

For more information on RYLA and Rotary International, check out their website and Facebook pages.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer and a member of The Rotary Club of Newberry. Reach him at 803-768-3117.