NEWBERRY COUNTY — Many students think of education after high school as the traditional four-year college degree. That isn’t always the case, according to KHEAA.

Two-year degrees can prepare students to continue at a four-year school, but they can also lead directly to a job in the workforce. Diplomas and certificates in specialized skills give students the knowledge they need to compete for good jobs in industry and other careers. These programs usually take six to 18 months to complete.

Nearly all states offer grants and scholarships for in-state students. Many offer specific grants for students who want to become teachers or to work in STEM fields. In many states, members of the National Guard can also take advantage of student aid programs geared to Guard members.

In addition, most technical schools, two-year colleges and four-year colleges and universities offer their own grants, scholarships and other student aid programs.

The financial aid office of the school students plan to attend will help them understand these and other aid programs.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans on behalf of its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

For more information about financial aid and college planning, visit alstudentaid.com.