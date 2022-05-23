Home News Brooks receives State Leadership Award News Brooks receives State Leadership Award May 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Beth Brooks, Ph.D., received the State Leadership Award from the 2022 National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators. She is pictured with Superintendent Alvin Pressley (left). Courtesy photo Beth Brooks, Ph.D., received the State Leadership Award from the 2022 National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators. She is pictured with Superintendent Alvin Pressley (left). View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 73.8 ° F 78.9 ° 72.2 ° 87 % 1.8mph 100 % Mon 77 ° Tue 84 ° Wed 78 ° Thu 85 ° Fri 75 °