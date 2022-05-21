NEWBERRY — Midlands Gives annual 24-hour donation drive wrapped up May 3 at 11:59:59 and numerous Newberry County organizations benefited from the call to action.

Each year, the first Tuesday in May is a donation drive hosted by the Central Carolina Community Foundation to build awareness and gather donations for charitable organizations in the Midlands of South Carolina.

In Newberry County, the top five recipients of donations were:

• Newberry Opera House Foundation — $32,375.

• The Newberry Museum — $5,655.

• The Newberry County Hospital Foundation — $5,010.

• Newberry County Literacy Council — $3,711.

• Newberry County Humane Society — $1,783.

Others receiving donations in the county were: The Living Hope Foundation, Boys Farm, Newberry College, Newberry First Steps, LIFEBRIDGE of South Carolina, Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County, Venture Carolina, Newberry County Council on Aging, Newberry County Family YMCA and the Blue Ridge Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

For a complete listing of the benefiting organizations and more information on giving check out midlandsgives.org.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.