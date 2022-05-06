NEWBERRY COUNTY — According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Storm Prediction Center, the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River area of Georgia may see severe weather.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook says: Today and tonight: A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms through the area this afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail. Brief heavy rainfall will also be possible.

The NWS hourly forecast shows a chance of rain and thunder predicted to start around 1 p.m. Friday, becoming likely at 4 p.m. and lasting into the late evening.