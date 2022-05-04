NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council is in full budget mode as they’ve held two work sessions and a first reading of the 2022-23 budget.

As it currently stands, the budget would levy 128.6 mills, a 1.5 mill increase over last year’s budget. The total budget is balanced at $28,835,189.

County Administrator Christopher Inglese said the 1.5 mill increase would come out to a six dollar increase on $100,000 owner occupied home.

The budget as it is now, would have no new debt, pays down existing debt and reduces debt service millage. Some other highlights include a 3% cost of living adjustment for all employees and an additional 3% salary adjustment for detention center and public works employees. There are also various technology improvements, public safety purchases (including a fire engine, a brush truck, two ambulance remounts and generators), adds new positions including a CPA/CFO, a grant writer and an IT director.

Other increased revenue includes transfer station fees (as previously reported), building and zoning fee adjustments, value of the mill increase by 6.5%, watercraft property tax and the rural stabilization fund.

This budget, according to Inglese, sees a reduction in fund balance transfer for operations from $1,462,080 to $426,380, use of $725,000 ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds for public safety capital equipment purchases, a new roof for community hall and building improvements, reducing deficient at the transfer station.

Members of council, during the April 20 work session, brought up changes and concerns they had about the budget.

Councilperson Mary Arrowood expressed a concern about the Parks Master Plan (Budgeted at $55,000) due to the current size of county recreation.

Councilperson Henry Livingston brought up concerns about the increase in the administrator’s budget and a position being eliminated from economic development.

Livingston noted three positions, the payroll specialist ($44,863), grant writer ($70,000) and the CPA ($115,000) and asked Inglese where exactly that money came from.

Inglese said that money came from all sources of revenue available for the county.

“Part of my concern here, looking to add a CPA at that kind of salary, looking at an administrative assistant (already budgeted), payroll specialist, which I totally agree we need one. We also had a position at economic development and I don’t see that in the budget,” Livingston said. “Where was that absorbed?”

Inglese said it was not budgeted following lengthy discussions with the economic development director. He said they agreed it was preferable to wait until a strategic plan was adopted by council so they would know the policy directive that position would help meet. He also said that in the time being, they would look at getting interns to help in the office (which was budgeted at $15,000).

Livingston expressed a concern over the elimination of that position, saying that economic development is a tool that brings jobs and other money into the county. He added that the director of economic development cannot be in the office all the time and they need someone in that office that knows what is going on.

“Also, we are adding a CPA, I think there is value in that, but when we are paying our new county administrator $10,000 more than we were paying and adding all of these positions to take the load off, I don’t know where we are going with spending our taxpayer dollars,” Livingston said.

Inglese said they did budget the CPA position at the high-end to help recruit, but it may not actually be that amount. He also said this position would add a level of quality and transparency to do accounting and planning.

“Our auditor is preparing our financial statements and auditing them. In my assessment, we need help in finance, they are working 12-13-hour days, coming in on Sundays to keep things together,” Inglese said.

Councilperson Les Hipp asked about the grant writer position and that recurring cost. He asked about hiring a contracted services until they could assess the benefit.

During the vote of the first reading, it initially failed 3-3, Councilperson Todd Johnson, Councilperson Nick Shealy and Hipp voted for the budget and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry, Arrowood and Livingston voted against.

“I will not be voting for this budget the way it currently is, there is about $300,000 under the new administrator budget that is increasing considerably, a shell game of moving positions and we may not be looking at a significant increase, but we will be looking at recurring costs as time evolves and we replace positions,” Livingston said.

After the vote failed, County Attorney Jay Tothacer said there is no point in having a second reading if the first one failed. Livingston then agreed to take back his vote, but would not vote for second reading if changes were not made.

With that being said, Livingston made a motion to reconsider the vote, which was seconded by Shealy. They then did a new vote, after Hipp made a motion and Shealy gave a second. The first reading passed without objections.

Council then approved first reading of an ordinance to provide appropriations for the new fiscal year for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College, and Newberry Agency for Disabilities and Special Needs.

On April 26, council held a new work session where they discussed changes and made compromises that would be brought forth during the second reading.

During that meeting, the following were agreed upon by majority of council:

• Giving a bonus to all Newberry County employees, at least $3,000 using ARP money and giving volunteers at least $1,500 from ARP money.

• Eliminate the special fund for parks and recreation and move it back to the general fund.

• Eliminate the interns for economic development ($15,000) and put $29,000 back into economic development for a full-time position.

• Budget a CPA for half a year, reducing the line item in the budget, since the position would not be hired right away. This will also help fund the economic development position, according to Inglese.

• Eliminate the Parks Master Plan ($55,000).

• Remove the yard container on Seibert Road which would eliminate $16,031 from the budget.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.