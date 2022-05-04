NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone 19.72 acres located on Macedonia Church Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural.

The second reading was approved after Councilperson Henry Livingston made a motion and Councilperson Les Hipp gave a second.

The purpose is to use a residential structure and a small hobby farm with chickens.

Also approved during the April 20 meeting was the purchase of a brush truck for the Whitmire Fire Department. Tommy Long, emergency services director for the county, said they received one bid, $156,000, that was over budget.

“I had budgeted $100,000 in lease purchase agreement, but after meeting with county administration we looked through the budget and found where we could fund this purchase,” Long said.

Long said they had roof repairs that came under budget this year and they were able to utilize those leftover funds, they also had a $10,000 grant match they were able to utilize, as well. The remaining $1,637 came from one-time capital contingency.

Council approved the purchase after Councilperson Nick Shealy made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second.

