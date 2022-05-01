NEWBERRY — Get ready for a fun-filled Friday night in downtown Newberry on Friday, May 6. In conjunction with downtown’s First Friday Main Street Shop and Dine event will be the city’s annual Taste of Newberry.

Explore the many dishes that Newberry has to offer from 5-9 p.m. in downtown’s Memorial Park.

One of the oldest running events downtown and in its 19 year, Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager, said the family-friendly event will feature a little bit of everything for patrons to enjoy.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. All cars parked along the street must be removed by 3 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety. Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event.

There is no admission for the annual Taste of Newberry, Carey said, as patrons will simply pay to purchase what they would like to try from the various vendors. While some vendors may use card readers, it is recommended that guests bring cash for what they wish to purchase.

There will be alcohol sold by some vendors, Carey said, and adults over the age of 21 that plan to partake in alcohol must show their IDs to get a free wristband at the entrance of the event. These beverages will only be allowed within the event area.

Entertainment is provided by the Newberry Opera House in conjunction with Newberry Arts for All. The Mod 60s will be performing in front of Community Hall from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Patrons are asked to bring their own chair for comfort if planning to sit and watch the show.

For the past several years, Taste of Newberry has been held at the Friend Street Building. However, Carey said this year they wanted to bring the event back downtown where it originated.

“With our First Friday event already taking place downtown and the streets being closed during that time, we thought it made a nice combination,” she said. “Something new, exciting and fun.”

Vendors for Taste of Newberry are still welcome, Carey said, and those interested in completing an application can call the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Newberry.