NEWBERRY COUNTY — Fun fact: Per Sheriff Lee Foster, the old Newberry County jail was across Harrington Street from the Firehouse Conference Center downtown. It was built in the late 1800s, and the site is a parking lot now.

Not so fun fact: The South Carolina Department of Corrections has warned that the current jail, built in 1973 to 1978, is so out of date and in need of repair that they will soon be unable to certify it to hold people.

Hard reality: Jails are not easy to build, nor are they cheap.

We met with Sheriff Foster and then later with Foster and Newberry County Administrator Chris Inglese. Here’s what we found. When it was built, the current jail was “modern.” Unfortunately, “modern” doesn’t last forever, and updates must be made. Since 1978, modifications were made to locks, fire detection and suppression, the electrical system, and the sewer system. Renovations were done in 1994 and 2018, but they’re about worn out, and SCDOC and State Fire Marshal inspections yield frequent write ups. SCDOC is considering suspending the jail’s right to hold people. The word is, “something has to be done.”

The average daily population of the Newberry County Jail is 65, and includes 12 long term inmates. The maximum design capacity is 134, but in an emergency, it can hold 150. The biggest problems? Per Foster, the design of the jail, and the type of people now coming into the jail.

Fun fact: Foster said the walls of the old jail were so thick and heavy that they were almost impossible to knock down.

“That’s why they were filled in and the parking lot is raised above Nance Street,” Foster said.

Not so fun fact: Per Foster, prisoners in Prosperity were pretty much put in a cell and left unsupervised 24/7. He adds: “I think the thing about Prosperity is there were little requirements that a lock up had, little restrictions back in the 1960s and early 1970s. Now, there are a myriad of regulations and rules that are quite detailed. The example is how far we have come from the time we had individual lock ups. Before the hamburger joint, they got a frozen dinner from the Piggly Wiggly cooked in the oven at the fire station. After the hamburger joint opened, they got a hamburger every day.”

Again per Foster: “Theories of corrections have changed. Whereas nobody was guarding prisoners directly and all bailiffs were at the front of the building, now there’s a guard post at the end of the hall.”

There’s also the problem of “open dorm” housing, in which all beds are in a large open room, with no separating walls between inmates.

“If you have a beef between two inmates, you can’t really separate them. It’s a shell game, where you move them from one bed to another, but the results are the same,” Foster said.

In a better arrangement, inmates are kept in separate rooms (OK, cells) that may be shared with one other person. Those cells aren’t hardened, but when it comes to hardened criminals who are high risk and may be dangerous and violent, those cells must be hardened.

Until the 2004 renovation, all guards were in the front of the building, with no direct supervision of inmates. In 2004, the jail was divided into pods, with a guard at the end of each hall.

“The current building is not economical and not energy efficient,” said Foster. “Beyond that, jails are a hugely efficient proposition. The cost to build a new jail to standard today for 150 people could cost up to $30 million. It’s a building that must be in operation 24/7/365. Everything must be heavy duty: no porcelain toilets, nothing that can be used as a weapon.”

Jails also must have medical and nutrition facilities. There is a kitchen in the current jail, but it dates from 1975 and is inefficient. Inmates prepare food supervised by county employees. Most jails now contract their food service: it’s more expensive, but less of a headache. A Merchant Foods nutritionist works with the jail. There is a heavy emphasis on eggs. There are two hot meals per day, and usually a sandwich for lunch. There is no menu choice; all inmates are served the same food. The only exceptions are for medical and religious reasons. A lot of chicken and turkey are consumed. For medical services, the jail contracts with a managed health care company that provides a nurse, a contract doctor, emergency and telemedicine services. A nurse screens inmates and decides when a doctor needs to visit. There is sick call seven days a week.

Now, the question we’re sure is on everybody’s mind: Will the county really shell out $30 million of tax revenues for a new jail? The simple answer: No. First of all, that $30 million mentioned by Foster was a high-end estimate. A more recent estimate said $20 million, maybe less. But it’s not a completely new building; it’s a rework and addition. A renovation will hold off replacing the entire building – for a few years.

County Administrator Chris Inglese said, “Newberry County Council has put a cap of $6 million dollars on the amount that will come from the CPST – Capital Projects Sales Tax.”

That’s the one cent sales tax per dollar that’s collected in Newberry County.

“That $6 million will be used as seed money to get the rest of the cost of the project. We’ll be applying for grants and money from the state and federal governments, maybe ARPA money,” he said.

And then, of course, where to put a new jail?

Again, per Foster: “The current location is unacceptable. There’s not enough room for a new building, and it’s limited on one side by a housing development and another side by industry. The old fair grounds have been mentioned, but that’s too close to homes. Another place that’s been mentioned is behind the sheriff’s office building, but it’s adjacent to Lynch’s Woods. If there’s an escape, the person could head into the Woods and be very difficult to find. There’s also a location out on 121 toward Whitmire, but the same problems are there.”

“And then,” he added, “there’s NIMBY: Not In My Back Yard. Nobody wants a jail too close to them.”

By the way: We invite other county officials to weigh in on the project. Let us know.

John Sukovich is a Newberry County resident and a retired professor of business and other IT courses from Midlands Technical College.