Can’t Quit Smokin’ BBQ was judged best in ribs and third place in chicken. They are pictured with Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

Butts “R” Us were judged second place in chicken and third place in ribs. They are pictured with Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

Third place in the pork category went to Backdraft BBQ SC. They are pictured with Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

SC Smokey D’s BBQ took home second place in the pork category. They are pictured with Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

Reserve Grand Champion went to Chicka-Pigga-Moo, they also took home awards for first place in chicken and second place in ribs. They are pictured with Bridget Carey, City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry played host to Pork in the Park on Saturday, a Southern Barbeque Network (SBN) sponsored competition. There were 19 teams at this year’s event. Winners were selected in pork, ribs and chicken, as well as Overall Champion and Reserve Champion.

Overall Champion was awarded to Hey Good Buddy and Reserve Champion went to Chicka-Pigga-Moo.

Top three results in each category were:

Chicken category

• Third Place: Can’t Quit Smokin BBQ.

• Second Place: Butt’s “R” Us.

• First Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo.

Pork category

• Third Place: Backdraft BBQ SC.

• Second Place: SC Smokey D’s.

• First Place: Hey Good Buddy.

Ribs category

• Third Place: Butt’s “R” Us.

• Second Place: Chicka-Pigga-Moo.

• First Place: Can’t Quit Smokin BBQ.

A full list of competitors and results are available on the SBN’s website.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.