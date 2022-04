Denise Reid and Peggie West, both representing the Newberry Museum, threw out the first pitch at the Newberry College baseball game during the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Business at the Ballpark.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held one of their most popular events for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Business at the Ballpark sponsored by Whitaker Floor Coverings, Inc. During the game, Denise Reid and Peggie West threw out the first pitch for the Newberry College baseball game against North Greenville.