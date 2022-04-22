PROSPERITY — The following students were the Rebels of the Month for March. These students showed the Mindset- 100% Accountable.

Team LOAF: Melanie Romero Pacheco, Noah Fulmer; Team MC8: Jadzia McCall, Austin Tarver;Team ROAR: Cade Moore, Hannah White; Team MC Nation: Carmen Dunlap, Clay Bannister; Team Rebel Dynasty: Alon Williams, Elizabeth Castillo-Baro;Team Stars:Gavin Mitchell, Hailyn Elsenheimer; Team Rockets: Natalee Spires, Ian Lestrage; Related Arts: Nataly Guiterrez, Brandon Pelayo Barreda, Yaritzel Calvo Flores, Eric Vazquez Diaz, Abigail Perez Robles, Saulo Miguel Martinez; Team MC: Devin Bogey.