NEWBERRY — Lauren Folk, of Newberry, has been charged with assault and battery (third degree) by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), following an incident at Rueben Elementary School.

According to the arrest warrant provided by SLED, the 35-year-old Folk was employed by the Boys and Girls Club after school program at Rueben. On Feb. 10, 2022, the warrant states, “did commit the offense of assault and battery third degree by grabbing the face of a four-year-old child in her care and pushing him backwards.”

According to SLED, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster requested SLED investigate on February 14, 2022.

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to the Newberry County Detention Center website, Folk was booked on April 11 and released on a $500 bond the same day.

An official from the Newberry County School District gave the following statement regarding this case: “The School District of Newberry County has a partnership with Boys and Girls Club to provide after school care at several school locations. The Boys and Girls Club employs their own individuals for the after school care.”

Carter Clark, a representative from the Boys and Girls Club, stated that Folk is no longer employed with the organization after being terminated for cause.

“As soon as we found out the next morning, she was put on suspension without pay. We did our internal investigation, which took about a week, and she was terminated for cause back in February. She did not return to service after the incident,” Clark said.

Clark further stated that the emotional and physical safety for youths in their program is of the utmost importance.

“We take great strides to hire the right people, train and provide them with resources and support when they are in their roles. All of our staff go through FBI fingerprint background checks, SLED checks,” he said.

In Newberry, Clark said they go through the ABC Quality Enrollment program through the Department of Social Services. He further explained that when someone is hired with their organization, they go through 15 hours of in person and online training before they work with children. Staff also must complete 20 hours of youth development training, annually, on various topics.

“The reality is, the training and support we provide sets the climate and culture we want for our clubs. We want to provide a safe, nurturing environment. We provide oversight and supervision on an ongoing basis, for all of our locations. Our expectations are high for our staff; if they don’t meet them, we respond quickly and accordingly,” Clark said.

