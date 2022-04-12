SOUTH CAROLINA — Employees of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) spent Wednesday, March 30, 2022, picking up litter in every county of the state as part of the agency’s “Spring Spruce Up” campaign and to support Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s Grab-A-Bag SC effort. The one-day clean up event resulted in more than 97 tons of litter being removed from South Carolina highways.

Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall commended all who participated in the clean-up.

“I am encouraged by the spirit of our SCDOT team and the volunteers who spent an entire day cleaning up our beautiful state. A problem this large requires everybody to pitch in and do their part. I appreciate the leadership of Lt. Governor Evette and am thankful for the volunteers who stepped up to make a difference,” said Hall.

SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” is one of two annual anti-litter campaigns. A similar effort is made in the fall of each year.