PROSPERITY — Prosperity resident Tyler Ulch is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.

The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was drawn to serving in the Peace Corps because of its commitment to service, friendship and peace. This is a great opportunity to serve, develop new friendships and build new skills. I am excited to be volunteering as a community development facilitator and hope to make a positive contribution to my future community. Being able to live in the Dominican Republic and integrate into a new culture will be a life-changing experience. I look forward to all the great experiences and learning opportunities that will come along with the journey of being a Peace Corps volunteer. I am most excited about developing connections with my community and other fellow volunteers,” said Ulch.

Ulch is a graduate of University of South Carolina. He will serve as a volunteer in Dominican Republic in the community economic development sector.

“This is a historic moment at a pivotal time in the world. We are witnessing the largest vaccination effort in history, ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and a war that is expected to broadly impact food security,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “The return of Peace Corps volunteers to the Dominican Republic and Zambia is just one step in returning volunteers to countries around the world to partner with host communities and support urgent response and recovery efforts.”

The volunteer cohorts serving in the Dominican Republic and Zambia are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work. Among their assignments, volunteers in Zambia will partner with communities to provide COVID-19 education and promote access to vaccinations in coordination with local leaders and partner ministries, including the Ministry of Health. In the Dominican Republic, volunteers will support communities in overcoming challenges attributed to the educational and economic impacts of the pandemic. Their activities will include recovering student’s literacy skills, addressing increased school drop-out rates, and preparing young adults for the workforce.

On March 15, the Peace Corps welcomed the first volunteers to service in Zambia. Currently, the Peace Corps has 35 volunteers in Zambia and the Dominican Republic. The agency is recruiting volunteers to serve at 24 of the agency’s 60 posts, though all posts have enthusiastically requested the return of volunteers. The Peace Corps will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.

Ulch will work in cooperation with local community and partner organizations on sustainable development projects.