NEWBERRY — Newberry College will offer a series of events to mark April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, calling attention to sexual assault and human trafficking.

The programming is presented by the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences in collaboration with campus organizations and area nonprofits and businesses.

“The climate toward sexual assault is changing for the better, due in large part to the #MeToo movement,” said Carrie Caudill, PhD., associate professor of psychology and event organizer. “Nevertheless, survivor-blaming and cultural values that reduce one’s humanity to their sexuality are still too common. But at the college level, students who have been sexually assaulted are never alone.”

Sexual assaults are often under-reported on college campuses. Data from the Association of American Universities in 2019 reported that non-consensual sexual contact occurred at an alarming rate of 13%.

The events scheduled during Sexual Assault Awareness Month will provide support and advocacy for students, spread awareness of available resources, and spark conversations that educate and facilitate change.

Schedule of Events:

April 13 at 7:30 p.m. | Healthy Relationships Panel Discussion

This panel will cover a range of topics related to healthy and unhealthy relationships, including relationship boundaries, red flags and warning signs, and gender stereotypes in relationships. This event will take place in the Alumni Music Center Recital Hall.

April 18 at 7 p.m. | Trauma-Sensitive Yoga

All are welcome for a trauma-informed yoga session on the campus Quad. RSVP to Amy.Griffiths@newberry.edu for a yoga mat and space. Co-sponsored by Newberry Yoga.

April 21 at 4 p.m. | Walk Like a Wolf

A fundraising walk around Newberry College to benefit Pathways to Healing. Registration is $3 for students and $15 for faculty, staff and community supporters. RSVP at classy.org/event/walk-like-a-wolf/e391738. Co-sponsored by the Newberry College Social Justice Club and Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.

April 27 | Denim Day

Denim Day encourages everyone to wear jeans to support survivors of sexual assault and spread awareness about all forms of sexual violence.