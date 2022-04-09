GREENVILLE — The Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby Final was held on March 26 at the Blue Ridge Council Office in Greenville. During the final, a few Newberry County youths placed in the top ten.

The Lakelands District Final brought together Cub Scouts from Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry counties.

The final results:

• First – Kaiden Kenney of Pack 400 (Newberry County)

• Second – Conner Rogers of Pack 196 ( Laurens County)

• Third – Dillion Wicker of Pack 76 (Newberry County)

• Fourth – Cullon Davis of Pack 76 (Newberry County)

• Fifth – Peyton Wise of Pack 921 (Greenwood County)

• Sixth – Mason Nichols of Pack 400 (Newberry County)

• Seventh – Wayne Hughes of Pack 54 (Abbeville County)

• Eighth – Davis Smoak of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)

• Ninth – Tristan Trotter of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)

• 10th – Nathaniel Cuenin of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)