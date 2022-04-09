Cub Scouts from Newberry County recently placed in the Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby Final, Kaiden Kenney of Pack 400 (first), Dillion Wicker of Pack 76 (third), Cullon Davis of Pack 76 (fourth), and Mason Nichols of Pack 400 (sixth). Pictured: Kaiden Kenny Pack 400 (Newberry), Dillion Wicker Pack pack 76 (Newberry), Peyton Wise Pack 921 (Greenwood). Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE — The Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby Final was held on March 26 at the Blue Ridge Council Office in Greenville. During the final, a few Newberry County youths placed in the top ten.

The Lakelands District Final brought together Cub Scouts from Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry counties.

The final results:

• First – Kaiden Kenney of Pack 400 (Newberry County)

• Second – Conner Rogers of Pack 196 ( Laurens County)

• Third – Dillion Wicker of Pack 76 (Newberry County)

• Fourth – Cullon Davis of Pack 76 (Newberry County)

• Fifth – Peyton Wise of Pack 921 (Greenwood County)

• Sixth – Mason Nichols of Pack 400 (Newberry County)

• Seventh – Wayne Hughes of Pack 54 (Abbeville County)

• Eighth – Davis Smoak of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)

• Ninth – Tristan Trotter of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)

• 10th – Nathaniel Cuenin of Pack 906 (Greenwood County)