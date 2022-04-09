NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer is working with the local college by bringing in a couple of interns this spring semester. Cayman Duvall, from Lexington, has joined the team.

Duvall is a junior majoring in communications with a concentration in broadcasting.

A graduate of Gilbert High School, Duvall is a student athlete at Newberry College as a member of the Newberry dance team.

The dance team is at every football and basketball event to show support and showcase their skills.

“The team does many other events for the college such as parades, Wolfpack Welcome, groundbreaking for new facilities, and pep rallies,” Duvall said.

Duvall started dancing at a young age and was enrolled at The Chosen Dance Academy, based in Lexington.

She also did cheerleading in high school, but later switched to color guard. This continued until she graduated high school. After graduating, Duvall chose to take a year off school to model.

This was when she walked into New York Fashion week for designer Lawrence Allen.

“I loved modeling, but I wanted to get my degree. After college I will enter that line of work again,” she said.

Duvall decided to further her education at Newberry College because she said it felt like the right place to be and she was familiar with the area. Her first year at Newberry she joined the dance team, where they won a national title in 2020.

Due to lack of participants and injuries the team was not able to compete nationally this year.

Duvall has been on the Dean’s list for two semesters, and hopes to be considered this year.

Her long term goals are to work in a career field she thoroughly enjoys.

“I don’t mind being on camera, modeling has given me some experience and helped build my confidence,” she said.

Her short term goals are to graduate from Newberry College with at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Timothy Roesler is a Newberry College student intern working with The Newberry Observer.