NEWBERRY — One of The Newberry Observer’s newest interns is Timothy Roesler, who is also a senior lacrosse player at Newberry College.

Roesler went to high school at Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania; prior to his arrival in Newberry, he attended multiple different schools, until finding his place at Newberry College.

“I played lacrosse at Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania, went to the Community College of Baltimore as a freshman, then Howard Community College as a sophomore,” Roesler said.“I have been playing lacrosse since I was in high school. I played at each school I have been to; playing lacrosse is my passion.”

Lacrosse isn’t the only sport Roesler has played.

“When I was in elementary school, I played baseball on a recreational team. I also played soccer when I was younger,” he said. “I remember being able to make a lot of goals when I was little, and I always had fun. I wanted a sport with more contact, so I chose lacrosse.”

Roesler made the decision to play lacrosse when he was in the ninth grade, when he decided to try out for his high school team.

“I tried out for the team and made it. It took me about a year to get the hang of the sport. When I finally figured out what to do, I realized I liked playing defense the best,” Roesler said.

Playing defense in lacrosse means the player has to protect their goal. They have longer lacrosse sticks, so they are able to block passes.

Now playing at Newberry College, he has a team of 59 teammates.

“Newberry College has given me some of the best friends I have made in my life,” Roesler said.“I know I can count on my teammates for anything. They do not mess around when it comes to class and practice.

To fill his spare time when he is not practicing, or with his friends, he likes to play video games.

“I like playing “Call of Duty,” “Fortnite,” and “Madden,”” Roesler said. “I got a PlayStation 2 when I was younger. I played after school and after practice. Playing video games always occupies my time.”

As well as being a gamer, Roesler has traveled all around America.

“I have been to Maryland for school and I was born in Pennsylvania. My family and I took a trip one summer (in 2002) where we planned a tour around America. We drove through each state and stopped to see landmarks. My favorite place we stopped was the Grand Canyon in Arizona. It was the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen,” Roesler said.

Along with traveling on his own accord, he has also traveled with lacrosse.

“I have gotten to travel to many states for games. I like going to smaller schools so I can travel further with my team,” Roesler said.

Roesler will move forward to graduate from Newberry College with a degree in communications, with a minor in public speaking. He is planning to move back to Pennsylvania, with high hopes he will get an internship at news station.

“In the next five years, my goals are to get a job at a news station in Pennsylvania. My short-term goals are to graduate and then get a good internship for the summer,” Roesler said. “I am able to walk to stage with my graduating class because I will obtain my degree when I finish my internship this summer.”

Roesler plans to graduate in July, with hopes of getting an internship at a news station.

Cayman Duvall is a Newberry College student intern working with The Newberry Observer.