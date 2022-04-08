NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry utilities department is on schedule to have completed the Main Street water line project by the end of April, according to Utility Director Tim Baker.

Despite a slowdown due to rain, Baker said that work was still progressing.

“Rain over the past couple of weeks has slowed progress, but we are still on schedule,” he said.

Baker said they essentially split the project into two sections – Glenn to Holman Street and Glenn to Kinard Street. In the section from Glenn to Holman Street, nearest to the Standard Building, he said most of the sidewalks in that area had been removed and a new eight-inch water line had been installed from Glenn to Walnut Streets.

Work will now begin on the section from Walnut to Holman Street.

Sidewalks from Glenn to Chatham Streets have also been re-poured, he said, with the repouring of sidewalks from Cheatham to Crenshaw Street beginning March 29.

Baker said sidewalks are being re-poured in phases.

“There may be a lag between pouring different sections due to the coordination between the water contractor and the sidewalk contractor,” Baker said. “Other things such as weather and pressure testing between valves prior to pouring new sidewalks must also be considered.”

In the Glenn to Kinard Street section of the project, he said that work was nearly complete, with most of the new service lines in that section having been installed.

City Manager Matt DeWitt thanked customers for their patience throughout the scope of the project.

“We greatly appreciate their understanding as we complete these upgrades to enhance our service delivery,” he said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.